Excommunication on Christmas Eve

Like Don Minutella from Italy and another Portuguese priest that Mater Ter International here on Gloria introduced in a few videos.



Since Vatican 2, they used to tell that there was no more any excommunication but then they changed their mind just for those that still defend the Tradition like Mgr Lefebvre that they excommunicated as well as the 4 Bishops. One who read the text of Pope John-Paul 2 can understand it is void and null. That’s certainly why this text is so hard to find on the Vatican website. They don’t excommunicate anymore the Freemasons according to the Canon law of 1983 or the Muslims or yet the Protestants but ask us to pray with them. They have set up a new false religion with Vatican 2 and they don’t have any fear of God as they dared rebuild the church of Assisi that God destroyed through an earthquake after the huge blasphemy they made during the ONU-like day of peace in 1986 with the reunion of all the false religions, more than 200 while they despise so much the exorcist that Gabriel Armorth, the last famous exorcist of the Vatican told us that the same Pope didn’t accept to meet 1 500 of them when they went to the Vatican in order to pay him homage... They don’t have any love for the works of God but they adore the evil of the world. God told us to not like the world and what is inside as it doesn’t last.