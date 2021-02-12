Terrible night storm caused destruction in Turkish Izmir. In the Turkish city on the coast of the Aegean Sea - Izmir - on the night of Friday, February 12, a strong tornado swept through, which … More





In the Turkish city on the coast of the Aegean Sea - Izmir - on the night of Friday, February 12, a strong tornado swept through, which caused significant destruction.

In the evening, heavy rain and gusty winds began in Izmir, after which a tornado swept along the coast and a large hail passed. The disaster damaged dozens of cars and houses, several boats sank in the port, and a crane turned over. Many homes and businesses were flooded.



