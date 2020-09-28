Clicks42
Libera me Domine - Gregorian chant (Lyric video)
About the chant : ---- Our knights are heading into battle, knowing that a certain death is waiting, 'Libera me Domine' translated into English as 'Deliver me, O Lord' is one of the most beautiful and beloved pieces of the Gregorian chant repertoire is the last responsory of Matins of the Dead, Libera me, Domine, which is also sung during the Absolution at the catafalque. The Roman version, certainly the best known, is one of the rare examples of a responsory with more than one verse; another very prominent example is the very first responsory of the liturgical year, Aspiciens a longe on the First Sunday of Advent. Many medieval Uses expanded Libera me by adding more verses, and there are dozens of variants recorded. ---- This chant is performed by CIRMA/ Ensemble Organum lead by Mr. Marcel Pérès Website: organumcirma.com/en_GB/ ---- Lyrics in Latin : Libera me, Domine, de morte æterna, in die illa tremenda, in die illa. Quando coeli movendi sunt, quando coeli movendi sunt et terra. Dum veneris judicare saeculum per ignem. Tremens, tremens factus sum ego, et timeo, dum discussio venerit at que ventura ira. Dies illa, dies iræ, calamitatis et miseriæ. Dies illa, dies magna et amara, amara valde. Requiem æternum donna eis, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis, luceat eis.