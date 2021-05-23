335. Our concern is to teach

Paul recommends dedication to his beloved son, Titus:“You must say what is consistent with sound doctrine, namely.” Titus, chapter 2, verse 1Titus also receives some guidance for the homily. Paul says to him:“Showing yourself as a model of good deeds in every respect, with integrity in your teaching, dignity, and sound speech that cannot be criticized.” Titus, chapter 2, verses 7 to 8Paul teaches (evangelizes) his best in the days that is his. What he proposes are good recommendations for everyone:“Our saviour Jesus Christ, gave himself for us to deliver us from all lawlessness and to cleanse for himself a people as his own, eager to do what is good.” Titus, chapter 2, verses 13 to 14Jesus seeks in each person the one who will transmit his message to the world.The Church has always had the concern to teach in the midst of customs, cultures, people of her time. Let’s adjust to the people of our time. We are with them, now.With what was raised earlier in the text, we see that there are many beautiful attitudes that we can already include in our lives with healthy, caring gestures and words.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas