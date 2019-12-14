 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
What happens at Mass

Novena - Oremus
What if we could see Jesus, the choirs of angels, and the saints present at Mass? And what if we could see the bread and wine change into Jesus’ Body and Blood? This really happens at every Mass, …More
This really happens at every Mass, every day, in every church across the world!
The Veil Removed is a short film that reveals the coming together of Heaven and Earth at Mass, as seen by saints and mystics, revealed by Scripture and in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.
frjimanderson
Jesus' eternal sacrifice of the cross is rendered present, renewed, on the altar. Rev. 5 In the full "confiteor" we confess and ask God to purify both priest and congregation to render us worthy to partake of such holiness. Thanks for this beautiful video.
