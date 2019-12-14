What happens at Mass

What if we could see Jesus, the choirs of angels, and the saints present at Mass? And what if we could see the bread and wine change into Jesus’ Body and Blood? This really happens at every Mass, … More

What if we could see Jesus, the choirs of angels, and the saints present at Mass? And what if we could see the bread and wine change into Jesus’ Body and Blood?

This really happens at every Mass, every day, in every church across the world!

The Veil Removed is a short film that reveals the coming together of Heaven and Earth at Mass, as seen by saints and mystics, revealed by Scripture and in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.