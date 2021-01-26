Clicks1
How Big Tech Became Big Brother: Conquering the World in Three Simple Steps.
Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube all used the same three-step method to monopolize speech and control their users. David Wood discusses how Big Tech became Big Brother.
