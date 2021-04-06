TRADCATKNIGHT: The New Lepers: Resisting NewChurch & The New World Order

By: Eric GajewskiThose who are orchestrating the new world order are very meticulous in regards to their propaganda and the brainwashing of the masses so as to re-define what is normal or ought be the status quo not only in this country but throughout the world. The Covid 19 crisis which has been orchestrated by these same evil men has been used as a “health front” so that certain agendas could be implemented.