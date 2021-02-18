EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, February 17, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden took a brief break this morning, so he could recognize the beginning of Lent. Meanwhile, the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden took a brief break this morning, so he could recognize the beginning of Lent. Meanwhile, the White House COVID-19 response team made some key points about older kids and teachers getting back to class. Top Republicans on several committees are demanding answers from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding security decisions made leading up to, and on the day, of the Capitol Riot. Also, European Union and United Nations Advocacy Officer for 'Aid to the Church in Need,' Marcela Szymanski, joins to talk about her message at the Vatican last week, and why she highlighted persecuted Christians. The USCCB is asking the faithful to help Catholic ministries in more than twenty former Communist countries, by considering a donation to the collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe. Director of the Collection to Aid the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, at the USCCB, Tetiana Stawnychy, joins to tell us a bit about the significance of the theme for this year's collection, as well as some of the countries the collection is supporting. And finally this evening, "What Christ Suffered, A Doctor's Journey Through the Passion" by Dr. Thomas McGovern, examines the physical sufferings of Jesus, while exploring the deeper meaning and value of human suffering. Dr. McGovern joins to talk about what led him to write this book.