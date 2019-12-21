Henry Purcell - Christ is made the sure foundation

Ecumenical Celebration at Westminster Abbey, City of Westminster, 17 September 2010 Christ is made the sure foundation Words: Latin, c7th--8th century, translated by John Mason Neale Music: Henry … More

Ecumenical Celebration at Westminster Abbey, City of Westminster, 17 September 2010 Christ is made the sure foundation Words: Latin, c7th--8th century, translated by John Mason Neale Music: Henry Purcell Sung by: Westminster Abbey Choir Text: Christ is made the sure foundation, and the precious corner-stone, who, the two walls underlying, bound in each, binds both in one, holy Sion's help for ever, and her confidence alone. All that dedicated city, dearly loved by God on high, in exultant jubilation pours perpetual melody, God the One, in threefold glory, singing everlastingly. To this temple, where we call thee, come, O Lord of hosts, today; with thy wonted loving-kindness, hear thy people as they pray; and thy fullest benediction shed within its walls for ay. Here vouchsafe to all thy servants gifts of grace by prayer to gain; here to have and hold for ever, those good things their prayers obtain, and hereafter, in thy glory, with thy blessèd ones to reign. Laud and honour to the Father; laud and honour to the Son, laud and honour to the Spirit, ever Three, and ever One, One in love, and One in splendour, while unending ages run. Amen.