Fire damages centuries-old church in northern France | SW NEWS | 229

A centuries-old gothic church in northern France suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out near the choir on April 5. Sacred pictures and furniture of the collegiate church of St Nicolas in Avesne-sur-Helpe were destroyed in the blaze. Pope prays for flood victims of Indonesia and East Timor In the wake of flash floods which wreaked havoc in Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, Holy Father Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the calamity during his Wednesday general audience. Turkish court awards 25 months jail term to Assyrian monk for ‘terrorist connections’ Amid rising abuses targeting the Christian minority in Turkey, an Assyrian monk has been sentenced to 25 months imprisonment for helping an organization which has been branded a terrorist outfit by Ankara. Good Shepherd nuns’ effort to end child labour in Congo gets global recognition The efforts of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd to end child labour have won international recognition. The ‘Bon Pasteur Kolwezi’ project of the Good Shepherd International Foundation run by the nuns plays a significant role in rescuing children from bonded labour in mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo and it has fetched the congregation the Thomson Reuters Stop Slavery Hero Award. Cardinal Dolan urges faithful to return to Sunday Masses Yet another prelate in the US has urged believers to attend Sunday Masses in church. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has urged the faithful to get back to Mass as public activities have resumed in the state. Indianapolis Archdiocese: Catholic schools must be free to uphold Church teaching Despite facing a setback in court, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in the US has reiterated its demand that Catholic schools must be free to uphold Church teachings and function accordingly. A former employee of the Roncalli Catholic School filed a discriminatory lawsuit against the institution and the archdiocese in 2019 after she was fired for entering into a same-sex union. Wyoming Governor signs bill proposing care of infants born alive during botched abortion Here is some good news from the US for pro-life supporters. The state of Wyoming has enacted a law which mandates doctors to take “medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of infants born alive while performing an abortion.