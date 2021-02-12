One more year with masks on? Pres. Joe Biden says he’s keeping his mask on during his remarks to NIH staff, after consulting Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci. “You know that wearing this mask through the … More

One more year with masks on?

Pres. Joe Biden says he’s keeping his mask on during his remarks to NIH staff, after consulting Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci. “You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says.