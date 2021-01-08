Doubtful Arguments: Charismatic Community Dissolved

Charismatic Community of Jesus the Saviour

No concrete arguments are presented other than a random accusation that the community is "promoting a cult”.

3 4 1 2

After a 5-month investigation, Malta and Gozo dioceses issued a January 3 decree (below) forbidding any participation in theThe community, consisting of an intercessory team and various groups of priests, religious sisters and laypeople, engages in eucharistic adoration, rosary, catechesis, emotional praise and community meetings. Its spiritual director is famous Franciscan Father Elias Vella, an exorcist and leader of the Maltese Charismatics.Strangely, the decree accuses the community of giving "a wrong and confused interpretation of Church teachings,"and "an erroneous interpretation of scriptural texts," as well as of “abusive tendencies causing harm to members.” It's evident that these arguments cannot be take seriously, otherwise they would have to be used in Malta and beyond to virtually close down all Novus Ordo parishes and religious communities.The decree slams the community as “closed" and "rigid,” a favourite word of Francis, however it admits that a number of members "joined in good faith.”