Remembering JJ Hanson’s Legacy of Life

J J Hanson was a Marine Corp. combat veteran. He was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of brain cancer and given 4 months to live, which qualifies him in several U.S. states for a lethal dose of drugs to end his life. It is important to be educated on the (evil) arguments being used, the language being pushed to promote fake compassion (a familiar scheme at the "other end" of the life spectrum). Talk with your family and friends, co-workers and neighbors.