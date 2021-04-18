THE DIVINE MERCY ICON AND THE SHROUD OF TURIN PERFECTLY MATCHED In the mid 1990's it was accidentally discovered in the U.S.A. that this final attempt at rendering Our Lord’s Face in The … More

THE DIVINE MERCY ICON AND THE SHROUD OF TURIN PERFECTLY MATCHED

In the mid 1990's it was accidentally discovered in the U.S.A. that this final attempt at rendering Our Lord’s Face in The Divine Mercy Image matches the face of the “man” on the Holy Shroud of Turin with mysterious accuracy.

"By an eminent photographer’s calculations, the face on the original Divine Mercy image was discerned to be smaller in size than that on the shroud. But, when the photo of the Divine Mercy painting was enlarged so that the outer line of the hair on the head matched the same line on the shroud image, the result was remarkable. It was found that on both images there is the same distance between the pupils; the nose is of practically the same length; the form of the lips is identical; the moustache and the beard are of the same cut; the hair falls at the sides in the same way. All these points allow for a practically perfect correspondence between the two faces."

- Fr. Seraphim Michalenko, MIC