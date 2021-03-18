March 19 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 1,16.18-21.24a. Jacob was the father of Joseph, the husband of Mary. Of her was born Jesus who is called the Christ… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 1,16.18-21.24a.

Jacob was the father of Joseph, the husband of Mary. Of her was born Jesus who is called the Christ.

Now this is how the birth of Jesus Christ came about. When his mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found with child through the holy Spirit.

Joseph her husband, since he was a righteous man, yet unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly.

Such was his intention when, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, "Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her.

She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins."

When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home.

Byzantine Liturgy

Festal Menaion

Steward of the mysteries of God (1 Co 4:1)

With his own eyes, Joseph, husband of Mary, beheld the fulfillment of prophecy. Chosen for this marriage most glorious, he received the revelation by the mouth of angels, singing: “Glory to the Lord! For he has granted peace on earth” (Lk 2:14).

O Joseph, declare to David, ancestor of the Man-God, the wonders your eyes have seen: you saw the child resting on the Virgin's breast, you worshiped him with the wise men, you gave glory to God with the shepherds according to the word of the angel. Pray to Christ, our God, for the salvation of our souls.

As for you, O Joseph, when he was born of the Virgin you received the great God into your arms, before whom tremble the heavenly powers, and by this you have been consecrated. Therefore we pay you honor.

Your soul has been obedient to God's commands. Filled with unequaled purity, you were worthy to receive as your bride she who is pure and immaculate amongst women; you were the guardian of this Virgin when she merited to become tabernacle of the Creator (…)

He who, with a word, shaped the heavens, earth and sea, was called “the son of a carpenter” (Mt 13:55), namely you, O worthy Joseph! You were names the father of him who is without beginning and who gave you the glory of being the steward of an incomprehensible mystery (…) Sacred guardian of the blessed Virgin, you sang this canticle with her: “O all you creatures bless the Lord and exalt him for endless ages! Amen” (Dn 3:57).

