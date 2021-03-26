 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
LawrenceOP-Fan
Annunciation Sculpture ""How can I conceive, When I have never known a man? How can I transgress resolutions that I have vowed with a firm mind?" "The grace of the Holy Spirit shall do all this. Do …More
Annunciation Sculpture

""How can I conceive, When I have never known a man? How can I transgress resolutions that I have vowed with a firm mind?" "The grace of the Holy Spirit shall do all this. Do not be afraid, but rejoice without a care, since your chastity will remain in you unspoilt through the power of God."" – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here. Bas relief detail from the pulpit in Santa Maria Novella, Florence.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
