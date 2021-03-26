Annunciation Sculpture ""How can I conceive, When I have never known a man? How can I transgress resolutions that I have vowed with a firm mind?" "The grace of the Holy Spirit shall do all this. Do … More





""How can I conceive, When I have never known a man? How can I transgress resolutions that I have vowed with a firm mind?" "The grace of the Holy Spirit shall do all this. Do not be afraid, but rejoice without a care, since your chastity will remain in you unspoilt through the power of God."" – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Annunciation Sculpture""How can I conceive, When I have never known a man? How can I transgress resolutions that I have vowed with a firm mind?" "The grace of the Holy Spirit shall do all this. Do not be afraid, but rejoice without a care, since your chastity will remain in you unspoilt through the power of God."" – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here . Bas relief detail from the pulpit in Santa Maria Novella, Florence.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr