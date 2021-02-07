Pro-Life Senator to Introduce Down syndrome Abortion Ban The Senate’s Pro-Life Caucus Chair, Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana), will introduce 14 pro-life bills this Congress, including one that … More





The Senate's Pro-Life Caucus Chair, Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana), will introduce 14 pro-life bills this Congress, including one that bans abortions for babies with Down Syndrome – we speak with him directly and get pro-life analysis about how to navigate a pro-abortion Congress with Marilyn Musgrave, a former U.S. Representative who serves as the Susan B. Anthony List's vice president of government affairs. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.