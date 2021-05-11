Clicks32
Online recollection May 2021

The day of recollection is a time for prayer and reflection on some topics of our spiritual life.

AUDIO MEDITATIONS05/09/2021

Spiritual Reading: Cheerful detachment from possessions

opusdei.org/…cle/cheerful-detachment-from-material-possessions/

Meditation One: Our Lady of Africa


Holy Rosary: opusdei.org/en-ph/article/a-marian-month/ and opusdei.org/…/family-pilgrimages-to-our-lady-amid-the-pandemic/

Meditation Two: Saints in the Domestic Church


Examination of conscience

Kenya

East Africa

Monthly recollection

opusdei.org/en-ke/article/online-recollection-may-2021/

