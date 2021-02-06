Catholic Therapist, Allison Ricciardi, Gives Advice to Those Suffering During the Pandemic A recent analysis finds that rates of depression and anxiety are on the rise due to the pandemic, causing … More





A recent analysis finds that rates of depression and anxiety are on the rise due to the pandemic, causing more people to experience insomnia. Researchers from the University of Ottawa found that nearly one quarter of those surveyed reported having difficulty sleeping. Founder and president of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi joins to talk more about how we can safeguard our mental health. "Coronasomnia" is a term now coined to describe the connection between sleep and our mental health as we all face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricciardi discusses what we can do to work through that. With many people's feelings of anxiety being compounded by feelings of isolation, the Catholic therapist explains how that can be overcome. She also gives her advice to listeners who may be wondering whether they need to seek therapy, especially the faithful who are wondering how therapy and faith intersect. Ricciardi shares what people should look out for when selecting a therapist.