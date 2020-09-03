Clicks 28 Beautiful Stamps - From The Vatican (Yes, They Can)

Eva 2 39 minutes ago

Vatican to mark 100th anniversary of the Apostleship of the Sea with special stamps. The apostleship was founded in Glasgow in October 1920 and is active in some 300 ports in 55 countries.

Share More Report

Report Add to album

Embed

Embed Download

Social networks

Edit post

Replace medium

Remove post

JMY45 Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment now If @Ultraviolet could choose stamps, this would probably be one. Yes, that's future antipope Bergolio homoerotically embracing a 19 year old Jehova's Witness. Check the lady in the back. She knows what's going on.