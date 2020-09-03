Clicks28
Beautiful Stamps - From The Vatican (Yes, They Can)
Vatican to mark 100th anniversary of the Apostleship of the Sea with special stamps. The apostleship was founded in Glasgow in October 1920 and is active in some 300 ports in 55 countries.
If @Ultraviolet could choose stamps, this would probably be one. Yes, that's future antipope Bergolio homoerotically embracing a 19 year old Jehova's Witness. Check the lady in the back. She knows what's going on.
That's a commemorative stamp we Americans just wont see issued in our own country. We have other philatelic releases that better reflect our national character.