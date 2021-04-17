EWTN News In Depth - 2021-04-16 - Full Show “From Canada to Belgium, countries around the world are legalizing euthanasia and doctor-assisted suicide. News In Depth takes a look at the countries … More

“From Canada to Belgium, countries around the world are legalizing euthanasia and doctor-assisted suicide. News In Depth takes a look at the countries that have passed laws that endanger the elderly, disabled, depressed, and isolated. Medical experts and advocates discuss end-of-life care and the moral implications these policies have on communities . Plus, host Montse Alvarado speaks exclusively with Archbishop Charles Chaput about his new book Things Worth Dying For: Thoughts on a Life Worth Living, and why friendship is the key to understanding why our lives matter. This week’s episode also features a Syrian refugee’s brave journey escaping the dangers of war on his doorstep.”