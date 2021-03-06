The Archbishop of Erbil, Bashar Warda, Discusses the Reality for Christians in Iraq The Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Erbil, Archbishop Bashar Warda, says he hopes that with Pope Francis' visit to … More





The Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Erbil, Archbishop Bashar Warda, says he hopes that with Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, the world will see a different, and positive side of the country, after many years of violence and war. Archbishop Warda joins us to discuss how the visit from the Holy Father is going so far and how the pope is being received. The Archbishop of Erbil tells us which events he is most looking forward to during the visit from Pope Francis. He also gives us an update on the situation for Christians in the country and what he believes the Holy Father's visit means for the people, in particular Christians. Warda explains whether he thinks this visit will help stabilize the country and encourage it to be more open to religious minorities.