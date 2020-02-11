Italian police tries to exert pressure against a Catholic gathering at St. Peter's Square

According to a video uploaded by the Grex Vocum Committee, the Italian police invaded Vatican's territory and held the American passport of one of its members, as a way of trying to exert pressure… More

Source: According to a video uploaded by theCommittee, the Italian police invaded Vatican's territory and held the American passport of one of its members, as a way of trying to exert pressure against the gathering held today, at the Square, to "... express for 28 minutes, out loud, their disapproval of the course taken by Church leadership in the last 7 years."Source: From Rome Info Video