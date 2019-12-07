Former Jesuits' Provincial Dispensed From Vows, Clerical State

Eugenio Valenzuela Lang, the Provincial of the Chilean Jesuits from 2008 to 2013, was laicised and released from his religious vows in late November at his request.Simultaneously, the Jesuits accused him of "abusive situations" with adults.They mainly refer to "abuses of conscience and power", developing "excessive dependencies," "restricting the freedom of the persons" including Jesuits in formation, as well as kisses and embraces in the context of his pastoral service.In 2018, Valenzuela was further credibly accused of the canonical crime of sexual solicitation in the context of confession.