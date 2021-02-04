"Is the President going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans" Asks Owen Jensen EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen had an exchange with White House Press … More

EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen had an exchange with White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki regarding the administration's recent revocation of pro-life policies. Jensen: President Biden has stated that he wants to unite the country. In the first two weeks he’s been in office however, and much to the great disappointment of pro-life Americans, he has revoked the Mexico City Policy, he has ordered the review of Title X, issued a statement strongly supporting Roe v. Wade. Is the President going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration? Psaki: Well, those have long been the President’s positions and he certainly was just restating them and delivering on promises he made on the campaign trail. But the president will reach out to all Americans and that is how he’s going to govern, what he talked about in his inaugural address, and he has every intention of delivering on that promise. Jensen: If I can follow up on that. You described him as a devout Catholic, will he use his faith to guide him in any policy decision making? Psaki: He does attend church nearly every weekend. That’s something that’s important to him personally and to his family. He’s talked about the impact of his faith on healing and everything he’s been through as a human being. So certainly it’s a guide to him as a human being.