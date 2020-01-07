A child died in return for a trophy.

Michelle Williams, while visibly pregnant, claims she wouldn't have won her Golden Globes. Award if she didn't kill her previous child. No trophy is worth more than a child's life. Sacrificing our … More

Michelle Williams, while visibly pregnant, claims she wouldn't have won her Golden Globes. Award if she didn't kill her previous child. No trophy is worth more than a child's life. Sacrificing our children to pursue our dreams is the total antithesis of women's empowerment.