Sent to Sheep without a Shepherd
"When Jesus saw the crowds he felt sorry for them because they were harassed and dejected, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is rich but the labourers are …More
"When Jesus saw the crowds he felt sorry for them because they were harassed and dejected, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest.’" – Matthew 9:36, which is part of today's Gospel. This mosaic is in the apse of the Basilica of St Thérèse in Lisieux. She is patron saint of missionaries.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
"ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest.’" He's talking about harvesting souls. Jesus was goth before goth even existed. <3