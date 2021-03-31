Portugal vows to rescue embattled Mozambique CBATv The Mozambican city of Pemba, capital of northern Cabo Delgado province, awaits the arrival of potentially thousands of people who fled an … More

Portugal vows to rescue embattled Mozambique CBATv

The Mozambican city of Pemba, capital of northern Cabo Delgado province, awaits the arrival of potentially thousands of people who fled an attack by Islamic State-linked militants on the town of Palma near the Tanzanian border. But several thousands of people remain behind, looking for a way out of the conflict.