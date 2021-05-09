May 10 The Gospel breski1

May 10 The Gospe l breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15,26-27.16,1-4a. Jesus said to his disciples: "When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father, the Spirit… More

May 10 The Gospe

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 15,26-27.16,1-4a.

Jesus said to his disciples: "When the Advocate comes whom I will send you from the Father, the Spirit of truth that proceeds from the Father, he will testify to me.

And you also testify, because you have been with me from the beginning.

I have told you this so that you may not fall away.

They will expel you from the synagogues; in fact, the hour is coming when everyone who kills you will think he is offering worship to God.

They will do this because they have not known either the Father or me.

I have told you this so that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint John-Paul II

Pope from 1978 to 2005

Address to young people 19/08/1989 ; 4,3 (4th World Day of Young People at Compostela; trans. DC no.1991, p. 838)

“The Spirit of Truth will bear witness (…) and you, too, shall be my witnesses”

Yes, my dear young people, Christ is not only calling you to walk with him on this pilgrimage of life. He is sending you out in his place to be messengers of truth, to be his witnesses in the world, and, in practice, before other young people like yourselves, because today, all over the world, many of them are in search of the way, the truth and the life, but they do not know where to find them. The hour has come for a re-evangelization" (Christifideles Laici, 34), and you cannot be found wanting in this urgent call. In this place dedicated to St James, the first of the apostles to give testimony to his faith through martyrdom, let us pledge ourselves to accept the command of Christ: "you shall be my witnesses (…) to the ends of the earth" (Acts 1:8).

What does it mean to give witness to Christ? It simply means to live in accordance with the Gospel: "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind (…) You shall love your neighbour as yourself" (Mt 22:37, 39). The Christian is called to serve his neighbour and society, to promote and support the dignity of every human being, to respect, defend and favour the right of the person, to be a builder of a lasting and authentic peace based on fraternity, freedom, justice and truth. Despite the marvellous possibilities which modern technology offers man, there is still a great deal of poverty and misery in the world. In many parts of the world people live menaced by violence, by terrorism and even by war (…).

It is urgently necessary to be able to count on envoys of Christ, on Christian messengers. And you, young people, young men and young women, in the future you will be these envoys or messengers.

l breski1