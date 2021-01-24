President Joe Biden’s Agenda: What it Means for Abortion As Joe Biden is inaugurated the second Catholic president in U.S. history this week, pro-lifers voice concern over his abortion agenda which … More





As Joe Biden is inaugurated the second Catholic president in U.S. history this week, pro-lifers voice concern over his abortion agenda which directly contradicts Church teaching. We speak with Autumn Christensen, policy director for the Susan B. Anthony List, on what abortion-related actions she's expecting within the first few days in a Biden-Harris administration.