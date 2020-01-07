Benedict XVI Answers Question If He Is Last Pope According to Malachia: "Everything can be"

In the interview book "Last Testament" (2017) Benedict XVI is asked by Peter Seewald about the Malachia prophecies, a list allegedly written in the Middle Ages containing all future popes until the end of the world.
Seewald asked Benedict if it could be that he might be the last of a series of popes as they have been known up to now. Benedict replied:
"Everything can be. This prophecy originated probably in the circles around Philip Neri. He wanted to show a list containing an endlessly long line of future popes to the Protestants who were saying that the papacy is at an end: No, this is not the end. But one doesn't have to conclude from this that the papacy really ends with the list. The list was still not long enough."
