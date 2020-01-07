Benedict XVI Answers Question If He Is Last Pope According to Malachia: "Everything can be"

In the interview book "Last Testament" (2017) Benedict XVI is asked by Peter Seewald about the Malachia prophecies, a list allegedly written in the Middle Ages containing all future popes until the end of the world.Seewald asked Benedict if it could be that he might be the last of a series of popes as they have been known up to now. Benedict replied:"Everything can be. This prophecy originated probably in the circles around Philip Neri. He wanted to show a list containing an endlessly long line of future popes to the Protestants who were saying that the papacy is at an end: No, this is not the end. But one doesn't have to conclude from this that the papacy really ends with the list. The list was still not long enough."