Why This U.S. Bishop Prays Every Day for President Joe Biden’s Conversion

Bishop Joseph Coffey of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA tells us he’s committed to praying every day for President Joe Biden to convert on the abortion issue. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Why This U.S. Bishop Prays Every Day for President Joe Biden’s ConversionBishop Joseph Coffey of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA tells us he’s committed to praying every day for President Joe Biden to convert on the abortion issue. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.