Cathedrals Across America - 2021-04-17 - Mass of Ordination & Installation of Msgr. Jerome Feudjio
Cathedrals Across America - 2021-04-17 - Mass of Ordination & Installation of Msgr. Jerome Feudjio A

Mass of Ordination & Installation of Msgr. Jerome Feudjio as the 6th Bishop of St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
