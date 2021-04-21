ISIS Extremists in Egypt Kidnap and Murder Christian Man | EWTN News Nightly Security forces in Egypt say they have killed three ISIS extremists involved in the murder of a Coptic Christian man. The … More





Security forces in Egypt say they have killed three ISIS extremists involved in the murder of a Coptic Christian man. The man was kidnapped more than five months ago in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. The extremists released a video showing the man being shot. Communications Manager for In Defense of Christians, Sarah Bassil, joins to tell us what is known about the man who was killed and if he was targeted for being a Christian. Apart from the three ISIS extremists accused of the murder that have been killed by security forces, Bassil explains what happened to the others who were accused. The communications manager discusses whether there has been an increase in attacks on Christians in Egypt or the Middle East in general. She shares what some of the other places are where the persecution of Christians is on the rise. She also gives her insight into what is leading to a rise in violence and what can be done.