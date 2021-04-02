The Rosary (Sorrowful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and … More





Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during Lent, are:



2:13 - The Agony in the Garden

7:28 - The Scourging at the Pillar

12:10 - The Crowning with Thorns

17:05 - The Carrying of the Cross

21:46 - The Crucifixion and Death



