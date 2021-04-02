Clicks1
The Rosary (Sorrowful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and …More
The Rosary (Sorrowful Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron.
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during Lent, are:
2:13 - The Agony in the Garden
7:28 - The Scourging at the Pillar
12:10 - The Crowning with Thorns
17:05 - The Carrying of the Cross
21:46 - The Crucifixion and Death
Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary/.
Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays during Lent, are:
2:13 - The Agony in the Garden
7:28 - The Scourging at the Pillar
12:10 - The Crowning with Thorns
17:05 - The Carrying of the Cross
21:46 - The Crucifixion and Death
Find more videos and resources at wordonfire.org/rosary/.