After a crazy series of events Cardinal Darío Castrillón Hoyos (+ 2018) once dressed as a milkman and went to the home of Pablo Escobar in Medellín. When Escobar asked him who had sent him. He replied, ‘The One who will judge you'He then encouraged Escobar to confession and encouraged him to repent of his ways and pray the Rosary. The then Bishop tried to intermediate with Colombian Cartels and Colombian Government to find solutions of peace for the county.