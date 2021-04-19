TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW: APRIL 19: NICK FLUH, “USA VS USSA, THE SOCIALIST SWINDLE, NUKE ATTACK ON NEW YORK & IMPORTANCE OF UKRAINE IN PROPHECY”

CATHOLIC PROPHECY EXPERT NICK FLUH JOINS THE PROGRAM TO DISCUSS:This country is irreparably broken!Listen to Sr. Lucia’s 1946 prophecy on America becoming communist.Listen to General Omar Bradley’s 1947 indictment of America and our rejection of the Sermon on the Mount.How has the Supreme Court cases, Santa Clara County vs. Southern Pacific Railroad and Citizens United, extend 14th Amendment protection and more to corporations that are greater than individual rights to citizens.Whatever happened to the “Castle Doctrine”? Why is the government involved in granting marriage licenses and divorce decrees?Why are .orgs and 501cc charities fraud? Think St. Jude’s Hospital is not? Think again. What about the Catholic League? Think again.Ever read Ahead of the Parade by the late Sherman Skolnick? He illustrates how corrupt the judicial system truly is.Ever heard of dedicated Dr. Sam Chachoua? Find out why he is persecuted, libeled, physically assaulted and car bombed for creating remedies for cancer, AIDS, heart disease and more using Induced Remission Therapy.Where is the “Corpus on the Cross” in Protestant AND Conciliar Catholic Churches?What’s in your fast food burger, insects?How has the Walmart mentality destroyed, not build economic growth and efficiencies?Think homosexuality and pedophilia are unique problems for Roman Catholics? Think again, it is pervasive across all religious sects.So much more about what Amerika has become. It does not bode well for this country and particularly for Catholics. What to do? The remedy may be painful; yet necessary. Listen and learn.