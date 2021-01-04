January 5 Saint John Neumann. breski1 John Nepomucene Neumann, C.Ss.R. (Czech: Jan Nepomucký Neumann, German: Johannes Nepomuk Neumann; 28 March 1811 – 5 January 1860), was a native of Bohemia … More

January 5 Saint John Neumann.



breski1 John Nepomucene Neumann, C.Ss.R. (Czech: Jan Nepomucký Neumann, German: Johannes Nepomuk Neumann; 28 March 1811 – 5 January 1860), was a native of Bohemia who emigrated to the United States, where he became a Catholic priest, Redemptorist and the fourth Bishop of Philadelphia (1852–60). He is the first American bishop (and thus far the only male citizen) to be canonized. While Bishop of Philadelphia, Neumann founded the first Catholic diocesan school system in the United States.