January 5 Saint John Neumann. John Nepomucene Neumann, C.Ss.R. (Czech: Jan Nepomucký Neumann, German: Johannes Nepomuk Neumann; 28 March 1811 – 5 January 1860), was a native of Bohemia
January 5 Saint John Neumann.
breski1 John Nepomucene Neumann, C.Ss.R. (Czech: Jan Nepomucký Neumann, German: Johannes Nepomuk Neumann; 28 March 1811 – 5 January 1860), was a native of Bohemia who emigrated to the United States, where he became a Catholic priest, Redemptorist and the fourth Bishop of Philadelphia (1852–60). He is the first American bishop (and thus far the only male citizen) to be canonized. While Bishop of Philadelphia, Neumann founded the first Catholic diocesan school system in the United States.
St. John Neumann
Mitglied der CSsR - passt gut, da zumal bis vor kurzem Tschechien noch CSSR hieß!
