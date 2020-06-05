Not another dime

I am not going to fund my local parish, diocese, or global Church until I overtly see my pastor, bishop, USCCB, charitable/fraternal groups to which I belong, other countries bishops, and pope clean house of pro-homosexual priests, heretical ideologies, and predators. I will remain a Mass-going Catholic (whenever the cowardly bishop opens up the churches again). I am tired, yet I will cling to my Lord and God Jesus Christ the King. The bureaucracy will no longer receive my support.