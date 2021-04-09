460-
EASTER OCTAVE FRIDAY
Jesus, standing on the shore, says
to the disciples, who do not recognize Him ...
« “ Children, you have no fish, have you? “
They answered him, “ No. “ »
(John 21, 5)
And after a miraculous fishing,
He tells them ...
“ Come and have breakfast. “
(John 21, 12)
This Word makes think a lot ...
Without Jesus we too can say
that we have no food.
With Jesus, there is overabundance,
much more than for this fishing,
where the nets were more than full!
Ô Jesus, give us the grace of always
accept to be nourished by You ...
of Your Presence and
of your Eucharistic Bread.
(L.C.)
