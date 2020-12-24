A Vatican court is expected to judge the woman who launched a Christmas Eve assault on Pope Benedict XVI "within a few weeks". The 25-year-old woman identified as Susanna Maiolo leapt over a … More

A Vatican court is expected to judge the woman who launched a Christmas Eve assault on Pope Benedict XVI "within a few weeks". The 25-year-old woman identified as Susanna Maiolo leapt over a security barrier and knocked the pope to the ground at midnight mass in Saint Peter's Basilica. New amateur footage of the attack has just been released. Dec 25 2009 AFP