Are you ready? Words from Our Blessed Mother to Fr Stefano Gobbi regarding the end times and the triumph of Her Immaculate Heart.

AFAIR Fr. G. Hesse (R.I.P.) nicknamed him "that crazy lunatic". Fr. Gobbi claimed e.g.:

- that Medjugorje is true: 3rd July 1987: “These are the times of the Great Chastisement…Already during this Marian Year, certain great events will take place, concerning what I predicted at Fatima and told, under secrecy, to the children to whom I am appearing at Medjugorje.”



two years after the Assisi

- two years after the Assisi abomination 18th Sept 1988 that the apostasy would become manifest before 1998 : “These are ten decisive years. I am asking you to spend them with me because you are entering into the final period of the second Advent, which will lead you to the triumph of my Immaculate Heart in the glorious coming of my Son Jesus … IN THIS PERIOD OF TEN YEARS there will come to completion the time of the GREAT TRIBULATION, which has been foretold to you in Holy Scripture, before the second coming of Jesus. IN THIS PERIOD OF TEN YEARS the mystery of iniquity, prepared for by the ever increasing spread of apostasy, will become manifest.”

- that in 1998 the false church of Antichrist would replace the Church of Christ - 17th June 1989 : “666 indicated thrice, that is to say, for the third time, expresses the year 1998. In this period of history, Freemasonry, assisted by its ecclesiastical form, will succeed in its great design: that of setting up an idol to put in the place of Christ and of his Church. A false christ and a false church. Consequently, the statue built in honour of the first beast, to be adored by all the inhabitants of the earth and which will seal with its mark all those who want to buy or sell, is that of the Antichrist. You have thus arrived at the peak of the purification and of the apostasy. The apostasy will be, as of then, generalised because almost all will follow the false christ and the false church. Then the door will be open for the appearance of the man or of the very person of the Antichrist!” - in fact, in 1989 John Paul II ruled in Vatican and in 1998... John Paul II still ruled in Vatican.