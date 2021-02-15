SKULLDUGGERY: Conway on the Constitution in Crisis

Conway on the Constitution in Crisis
In the immediate aftermath of Trump's acquittal by the Senate, George T. Conway III joins Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman to discuss the impeachment trial, the attempted overthrow of constitutional democracy in America, the future legal battles for Donald Trump, and the unravelling of The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln), of which Conway was a co-founder.
GUEST:
George T. Conway III (@gtconway3d), Contributing Columnist, Washington Post
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
Impeachment audio, C-SPAN
"Former president, private citizen, and perhaps, criminal defendant: Donald Trump's new reality" by George T. Conway III, Washington Post (Jan. 22, 2021)
"In Georgia, a New District Attorney Starts Circling Trump and His Allies" by Danny Hakim and Richard Fausset, New York Times (Feb. 13, 2021)
