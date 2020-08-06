My Abortion Pill Story - Rebekah Rebekah was a college freshman, a single mother to a 10-month-old baby boy, and pregnant with her second child. In one of the most vulnerable times in her life, the … More

My Abortion Pill Story - Rebekah Rebekah was a college freshman, a single mother to a 10-month-old baby boy, and pregnant with her second child. In one of the most vulnerable times in her life, the abortion industry pressure sold her an abortion pill. After taking the 1st pill and walking out of the abortion mill, she immediately wanted to take back the last 10 minutes of her life. Thankfully, she found abortionpillreversal.com and was able to save her baby boy with the help of a trained doctor. Spread this video to save a life. Have you taken the abortion pill? It may not be too late to reverse the procedure: Call (877)-558-0333.