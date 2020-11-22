How Can Roe v. Wade Be Overturned? In this special edition of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, we dedicate the show to the battle of overturning Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. We’re joined by Kevin … More





In this special edition of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, we dedicate the show to the battle of overturning Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. We’re joined by Kevin Theriot, senior counsel and vice president of the Center for Life with Alliance Defending Freedom, to answer our legal questions and what kind of case it would take to chip away at the abortion ruling. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: How Can Roe v. Wade Be Overturned?In this special edition of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, we dedicate the show to the battle of overturning Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court. We’re joined by Kevin Theriot, senior counsel and vice president of the Center for Life with Alliance Defending Freedom, to answer our legal questions and what kind of case it would take to chip away at the abortion ruling. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.