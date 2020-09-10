For Francis Eating And Sex Are “Divine”

The pleasure of eating and of having sexual intercourse are “divine,” Francis alleges in Terra Futura, one of his interview books which was published by the Italian gourmet Carlo Petrini (Rte.ie, September 9)."Pleasure derives directly from God, it is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else, it is simply divine", and "the pleasure of eating and sexual pleasure come from God," Francis rambles.He unjustly accuses the Church in the past of an “overzealous morality” which "denied pleasure" which Francis calls “a wrong interpretation of the Christian message.”He thinks that inhuman, brutish, vulgar “pleasure” is to be condemned while human, simple, moral pleasure must be accepted. However, this is the position of the Church in the past.“The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species,” Francis added, who has put on a lot of weight since becoming pope.In reality, eating and sexual activities are in themselves good, human, natural. They need to be cultivated, but are in no way "divine."