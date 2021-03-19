March 20 The First Reading breski1 Book of Jeremiah 11,18-20. I knew their plot because the LORD informed me; at that time you, O LORD, showed me their doings. Yet I, like a trusting lamb led to … More

Book of Jeremiah 11,18-20.

I knew their plot because the LORD informed me; at that time you, O LORD, showed me their doings.

Yet I, like a trusting lamb led to slaughter, had not realized that they were hatching plots against me: "Let us destroy the tree in its vigor; let us cut him off from the land of the living, so that his name will be spoken no more."

But, you, O Lord of hosts, O just Judge, searcher of mind and heart, Let me witness the vengeance you take on them, for to you I have entrusted my cause!



Psalms 7,2-3.9bc-10.11-12.

O LORD, my God, in you I take refuge;

save me from all my pursuers and rescue me,

Lest I become like the lion's prey,

to be torn to pieces, with no one to rescue me.



Do me justice, O LORD, because I am just,

and because of the innocence that is mine.

Let the malice of the wicked come to an end,

but sustain the just,

O searcher of heart and soul, O just God.



A shield before me is God,

who saves the upright of heart;

A just judge is God,

a God who punishes day by day.