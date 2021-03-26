Annunciation Mosaic "The angel came to the Virgin, entering secretly into her room; calming the Virgin's fear, he said, "Hail! Hail, queen of virgins: you will conceive the Lord of heaven and earth … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Annunciation Mosaic"The angel came to the Virgin, entering secretly into her room; calming the Virgin's fear, he said, "Hail! Hail, queen of virgins: you will conceive the Lord of heaven and earth and bear him, still a virgin, to be the salvation of mankind; you will be made the gate of heaven, the cure of sins." – from the medieval carol, Angelus ad virginem. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here . Mosaic from the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth, in the Holy Land.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr