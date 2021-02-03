Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,7-13. Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits. He instructed them to take … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,7-13.

"I believe in one (…) apostolic Church"

Through whom does the faith that emanates from Scripture come to us? Through whom, through which intermediary, when and to whom has the teaching that makes us Christians come to us? (…) The Lord Jesus Christ himself proclaimed during his stay on earth what he was, what he had been, how he was fulfilling the will of the Father, what he was laying down as man's duty, either openly to the people or privately to the disciples, twelve of whom he had specially attached to his person and destined to be the teachers of the nations (Mk 3:14). One of them was struck off. The remaining eleven, on his return to his Father after the resurrection, he ordered to go and teach the nations, baptizing them into the Father, into the Son and into the Holy Spirit (Mt 28:19). At once, therefore, the apostles (whose name means “sent”) (…) obtained the promised power of the Holy Spirit to work miracles and to speak boldly. They set out through Judea first, bearing witness to their faith in Jesus Christ and founding churches, and then out into the world, proclaiming the same doctrine of the same faith. the nations. Again they set up churches in every city, from which the other churches afterward received the shoots of the faith and the seeds of doctrine and continue to receive them every day, in order to become churches. By this they are themselves reckoned apostolic as being the offspring of apostolic churches (…) These churches, then, numerous as they are, are identical with that one primitive apostolic Church from which they all come. All are primitive and all apostolic provided that all are one.

Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits.He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick--no food, no sack, no money in their belts.They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic.He said to them, "Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there.Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you, leave there and shake the dust off your feet in testimony against them."So they went off and preached repentance.They drove out many demons, and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.theologian