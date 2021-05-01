Letter from the Prelate (1 May 2021)

The Prelate of Opus Dei invites us to draw closer to our Lady this month through the May pilgrimage.

PASTORAL LETTERS AND MESSAGES

04/30/2021My dear children: may Jesus watch over my daughters and sons for me!May is beginning, and during this month in many places it is customary to intensify our filial relations with our Mother Mary. Let us do this personally, in particular through the pilgrimage to a Marian shrine or to some other picture or statue of our Lady, with the simple tone of friendship that Saint Josemaría taught us.On these pilgrimages, let us continue praying for those who have died in the pandemic and for those who are suffering its consequences more intensely.With the imagination of charity, we can take advantage of all the available technologies and find ways to enable the sick or the elderly to also take part in these pilgrimages. Thus, close beside our Lady, we will sow consolation and joy around us and closely accompany our family members, friends and acquaintances.The situation of uncertainty that continues in many countries can cause fatigue and discouragement. Together let us turn to our Mother: she will fill us with hope.I also ask you to continue praying for the project that I told you about last January. Now, specifically, for the new, recently erected circumscription of the Prelature which includes the former regions of South and East Africa.Your Father blesses you with all his affection,Rome, 1 May 2021